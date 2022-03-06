SUN Price Tops $0.0265 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043345 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.82 or 0.06745308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,720.19 or 0.99922623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00043860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048167 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.