Susquehanna Upgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Positive

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s current price.

SNDR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.03.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Schneider National by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after buying an additional 846,374 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

