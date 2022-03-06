Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sutro Biopharma Inc. develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company provides antibody drug conjugate and multi-specific antibody-based therapeutics for cancer therapy. Its product pipeline consists of STRO-001 and STRO-002 which are in clinical stage. Sutro Biopharma Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STRO. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $378.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 307,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 274,151 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 210,078 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

