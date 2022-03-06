Symrise (ETR:SY1) Shares Down 0.3%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €106.10 ($119.21) and last traded at €106.80 ($120.00). 397,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €107.15 ($120.39).

The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €112.75 and its 200 day moving average is €118.58.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

