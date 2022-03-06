Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.50 ($136.52).

SY1 stock opened at €106.80 ($120.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €112.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.53. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

