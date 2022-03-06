SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Down 4.9% This Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $16,407.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00224939 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003085 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000808 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033400 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,468,359 coins and its circulating supply is 123,435,130 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

