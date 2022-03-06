Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.94. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 176,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.