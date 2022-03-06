Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $128.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.94. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 176,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
