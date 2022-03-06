Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.980-$5.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.60 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.71 billion.

Shares of SYNH stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 552,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a one year low of $69.53 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 307,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

