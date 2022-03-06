T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average is $120.73. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,207,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,181,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

