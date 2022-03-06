Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$7.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.54.

Shares of TVE opened at C$5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$5.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.69.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,439.89. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

