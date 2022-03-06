Target Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $224.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.95. Target has a 1-year low of $167.05 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

