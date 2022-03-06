Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 35,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,508 shares.The stock last traded at $26.32 and had previously closed at $28.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTM shares. CLSA cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Tata Motors by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 53.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

