TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Up 80.0% in February

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TB SA Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. TB SA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 524.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 533,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 448,273 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000.

