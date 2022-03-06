TD Securities Boosts Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target to C$17.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.77.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$7.02 and a twelve month high of C$15.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 47.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 116.35%.

About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.