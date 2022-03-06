Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.38

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and traded as high as $42.13. Teck Resources shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.
Teck Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)
