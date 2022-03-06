Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $21.82 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.