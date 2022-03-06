Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.64.

Shares of TFX traded up $6.32 on Friday, reaching $349.98. The stock had a trading volume of 302,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.10 and a 200 day moving average of $345.34. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

