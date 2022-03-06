Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.68

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 1451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Get Telos alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Telos by 119.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.