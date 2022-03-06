Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.93

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 3689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.
About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
