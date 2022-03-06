Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.93

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 3689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 269,177 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

