Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 59,851 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE THC opened at $91.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,844,000 after purchasing an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.07.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

