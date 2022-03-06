Terracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $412,865.36 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $412,865.36 and $576.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 50% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.70 or 0.00745031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.67 or 0.00204896 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031109 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.