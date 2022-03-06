Tether Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $79.74 billion and approximately $41.25 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.41 or 0.06760835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,904.77 or 0.99654235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 82,164,697,049 coins and its circulating supply is 79,713,056,448 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

