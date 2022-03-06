Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the January 31st total of 799,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.