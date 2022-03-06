Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (TUFBY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0616 per share on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $12.55 on Friday. Thai Union Group Public has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

About Thai Union Group Public (Get Rating)

Thai Union Group Public Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of frozen, chilled and canned seafood. It operates through the following segments: Ambient Seafood, Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Business and Pet Food, Value-Added and Other. The Ambient Seafood segment includes tuna, sardine, salmon, specialty seafood and pelagic fishes.

