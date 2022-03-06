The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after buying an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Boeing by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $180.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $178.97 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

