The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $324.26. 3,630,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $338.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

