The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,225 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.0% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 154,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $91.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.76. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

