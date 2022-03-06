The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $102.50

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.34), with a volume of 24611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.51).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.82) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.50. The company has a market cap of £171.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

In related news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner acquired 45,000 shares of The Pebble Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £55,800 ($74,869.18).

The Pebble Group Company Profile (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

