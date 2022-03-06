The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.50

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.34), with a volume of 24611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.51).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.82) price objective on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.50. The company has a market cap of £171.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($74,869.18).

The Pebble Group Company Profile (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

