The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,873 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 164.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 225,226 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 186,294 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.