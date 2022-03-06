The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Wendy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WEN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Wendy’s stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 361,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Wendy’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.