THG (LON:THG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $84.85

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.85 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 88.72 ($1.19), with a volume of 1863091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.65 ($1.19).

A number of analysts have commented on THG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of THG to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 750 ($10.06) to GBX 700 ($9.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.45) to GBX 440 ($5.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of THG from GBX 215 ($2.88) to GBX 217 ($2.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 543.40 ($7.29).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 306.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

