ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 10.1%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 24,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,065,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)
ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ThredUp (TDUP)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.