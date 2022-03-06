ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 10.1%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 24,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,065,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

