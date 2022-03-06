Throne (THN) Market Capitalization Tops $22.42 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $22.42 million and $1.49 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.98 or 0.06626442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.04 or 0.99945816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047180 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars.

