Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Up 38.9% in February

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 194,300 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

