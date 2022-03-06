Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Tilray by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 802.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tilray by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tilray by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,779 shares during the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.12.

Shares of TLRY opened at $5.24 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

