Timothy L. Christen Acquires 2,000 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stock

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) Director Timothy L. Christen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MEC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

MEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,569,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 519,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 202,948 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $1,673,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,974,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,086,000. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

