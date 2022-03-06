Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $102.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

