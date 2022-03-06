Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TXG. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

TXG stock opened at C$16.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 4.70. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

