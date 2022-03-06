Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the January 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSCF remained flat at $$15.60 during trading hours on Friday. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

Tosoh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tosoh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of basic chemicals, petrochemicals, fine chemicals, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chlor-alkali, Specialty, Engineering, and Others. The Petrochemical segment offers olefins and polymers. The Chlor-alkali segment provides caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, high-performance polyurethane, organic chemicals, urethane raw materials, and cement.

