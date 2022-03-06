TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

