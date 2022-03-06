Travala.com Market Cap Hits $62.81 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003236 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $62.81 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.10 or 0.06634186 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,339.04 or 0.99936465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,586,287 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

