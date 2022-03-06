Treatt (LON:TET) Sets New 1-Year Low at $892.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 892 ($11.97) and last traded at GBX 894 ($12.00), with a volume of 25656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 958 ($12.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of Treatt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The firm has a market cap of £539.08 million and a P/E ratio of 36.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,110.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.30.

In related news, insider Richard Andrew Hope bought 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($16.17) per share, with a total value of £1,795.45 ($2,409.03). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve sold 37,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,193 ($16.01), for a total value of £451,288.04 ($605,511.93).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

