Tri Star Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 5.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $90.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,181 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.