Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,144,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.63. The stock had a trading volume of 927,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,141. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.10 and its 200-day moving average is $302.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

