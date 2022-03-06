Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 4,867 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises 1.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,841. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.