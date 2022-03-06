Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Short Interest Update

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $54,847,000.

Shares of NYSE:TCN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,554. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

