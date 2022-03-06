Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 91 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $88,144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,011,000 after buying an additional 157,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $320.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

