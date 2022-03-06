TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 63.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 126,433 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the third quarter worth $1,419,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after buying an additional 66,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 3,621.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 59,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TSC stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.16. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. Research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSC. StockNews.com downgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.