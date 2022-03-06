TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,526,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRUE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 873,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 109.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 433,404 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 217,581 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 60.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $306.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

